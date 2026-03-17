Military escort in Strait of Hormuz to reanimate navigation by only 10% — newspaper

LONDON, March 17. /TASS/. The military escort of merchant ships in the Strait of Hormuz will reanimate maritime navigation by only 8-10% of the regular level in the best-case scenario, The Times reported, citing Lloyd’s List Intelligence data.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that countries importing oil through the Strait of Hormuz must help ensure the safety of maritime navigation by sending military vessels there. He pointed to the UK, China, South Korea, France, and Japan as countries whom it would behoove to do so.

On March 2, Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Major General Ibrahim Jabari warned that the Strait of Hormuz, through which about a fifth of the world's oil exports pass, would be closed to vessels due to a US and Israeli military operation. On March 5, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced that the Strait is not closed, but the vessels, including oil tankers, choose not to cross it, fearing attacks from both sides. On March 11, a Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters spokesman reported that Iran would not allow US-affiliated oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. On March 15, he warned that Tehran would use any method necessary, including controlling the navigation of vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, to force the enemy to surrender.