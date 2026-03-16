Price of Brent oil below $100 per barrel on ICE

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for May 2026 delivery on London’s ICE has lost more than 3%, diving below $100 per barrel, according to trade data.

As of 4:57 p.m. Moscow time (1:57 p.m. GMT) the Brent price was down by 3.17% at $99.87 a barrel. Meanwhile the price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for May 2026 delivery was down by 5.62% at $93.16 per barrel.

Earlier, the price of Brent crude oil futures for delivery in May 2026 on London's ICE gained more than 3% and exceeded $106 per barrel, according to trade data as of 10:34 a.m. Moscow time (07:34 a.m. GMT).