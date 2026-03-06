Export of Russian semi-finished steel products to EU up 7% in 2025 to $1.8 bln

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. Supplies of Russian semi-finished steel products to the EU increased by 7% in 2025 to $1.8 bln, according to research carried out by experts from the Gaidar Institute's International Trade Laboratory (obtained by TASS).

"That said, despite the strengthening of sanctioning pressure, growth was recorded in separate non-energy positions: supplies of semi-finished steel products went up (by 7% to $1.8 bln)," according to research.

Moreover, deliveries of nickel crude to the EU added 5% to $0.73 bln, which is primarily driven by the price factor. Meanwhile, primary aluminum supplies amounted to $0.85 bln (down by 1%).

A concurrent contraction in the supplies of platinum and platinum group metals to the US was registered to $0.73 bln, which is 16% lower than the previous year's figures.