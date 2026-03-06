Prices of precious metals futures rise

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. Prices of futures on precious metals - platinum, palladium, gold, and silver - on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and the Comex exchange (a division of NYMEX) have grown by 1.03-3.42%, according to trade data.

As of 11:00 a.m. Moscow time (8:00 a.m. GMT), the price of palladium futures for June 2026 delivery on NYMEX was up by 1.67% at $1,677.5 per troy ounce, while the price of platinum futures for April 2026 delivery was up by 1.55% at $2,162.3 per troy ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of gold futures for delivery in April 2026 on the Comex exchange amounted to $5,130.8 per troy ounce (+1.03%), while the price of silver futures for May 2026 delivery was up by 3.42% at $84.99 per troy ounce.