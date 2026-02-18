Construction of 2nd, 3rd power units of Bushehr NPP in Iran continues — Russian minister

TEHRAN, February 18. /TASS/. The construction of the second and third power units of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Iran continues, Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov told reporters, adding that the construction of high-power and low-power units in Iran is also being considered.

"We are actively working with the Iranian government. We have numerous joint projects at various stages of implementation. We are continuing the construction of the second and third units of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant. We are also currently working with a joint working group on the construction of additional high-power and low-power units in Iran," he said.

Equipment for the second and third power units of the Bushehr NPP has been ordered and is being manufactured in Russia, the minister noted.

The project is currently under implementation, with options for constructing additional units being discussed now, he stressed. "For this purpose, we have created a joint working group, which is expected to submit its proposals for our approval within three months. This is a large-scale program for the development of peaceful nuclear energy in Iran," Tsivilyov said.