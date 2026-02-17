WTO work is almost paralyzed, says Russian Deputy Prime Minister

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. The World Trade Organization (WTO) has been largely immobilized in recent years, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said.

"When it comes to leadership in the world of the future, we note that the old rules are no longer effective. This is clearly evident in the work of the WTO, which has been virtually paralyzed in recent years," he said at the forum "Architecture of the Future: Russian Business in Key Multilateral Platforms."

The Deputy Prime Minister added that the global economy remains in a state of flux.

"There is an objective reason for what is happening, and it cannot be hushed up or ignored, but we are at a stage where new technologies are beginning to require new types of resources, and, accordingly, new international supply chains are forming around it," the Deputy Prime Minister noted.

In his view, this reason is driving the current changes as well as "the desire of specific countries, business groups, and companies to establish control, including over deposits of critical minerals, and new transport and logistics routes that ensure the delivery of resources and goods necessary for the functioning of economies."

"Because whoever succeeds in doing this will secure a leadership position in the world with a new socio-economic order, and, consequently, will create better conditions for the emergence of new enterprises, new jobs, new sources of income for individuals and legal entities, new sources of budget revenue, and, ultimately, of course, a better standard of living for their own population," Overchuk said.