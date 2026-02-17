AvtoVAZ expects 15% decline in sales in February, plans to sell over 20,000 Lada cars

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. AvtoVAZ has adjusted its sales plans for February 2026 by 15%, and it hopes to sell more than 20,000 cars this month, the company’s head Maxim Sokolov said.

"We have already adjusted our plans for February, and significantly - by 15%, but in terms of sales rates we are not even reaching this adjustment trajectory today," he told reporters on the sidelines of the Week of Russian Business forum.

"I hope more than 20,000 (cars will be sold - TASS)," Sokolov said when speaking about the sales forecast for February.

The market has been showing pessimistic dynamics at the beginning of the year, according to the company's head. He also noted a significant decline in the volume of auto loans, with about two-thirds of buyers using loans.

The Central Bank's decision to cut the key rate by 0.5 percentage points has not yet revived the market, Sokolov added.

