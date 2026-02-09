Russia’s Ulyanovsk region ready to serve as logistics hub for Saudi goods

RIYADH, February 9. /TASS/. Russia’s Ulyanovsk Region is prepared to become a logistics and distribution hub in Russia for goods from Saudi Arabia and other partner countries, Governor Alexey Russkikh said at the plenary session of the International Industrial Exhibition "Innoprom. Saudi Arabia".

"The Ulyanovsk Region is ready to become a logistics and distribution hub for Saudi and other partner goods in central Russia. We have not only the necessary infrastructure for this, but also a distinctive cultural foundation," he said.

The governor explained that the region has historically developed traditions of interfaith dialogue and also hosts certified halal production facilities. "This is of great importance for partners from the Gulf countries and strengthens mutual trust," Russkikh noted.

According to the regional head, the Ulyanovsk Region is actively developing the Middle Volga-Caspian Sea-Persian Gulf logistics route, which forms part of the International North-South Transport Corridor.

"To improve the efficiency of the entire North-South corridor, we propose focusing on several specific steps: first, establishing unified operators in key segments of the route to simplify interaction and reduce transaction costs. Second, synchronizing the work of regulators to address infrastructure issues — dimensions, depths, customs procedures. Third, launching government support measures to develop new routes and modernize port infrastructure on the Volga and railway terminals," he added.

The governor also invited participants of "Innoprom. Saudi Arabia" to attend the international trade and logistics forum Volga-Caspian, which will be held in Ulyanovsk in May. "We are open to cooperation and ready to work jointly to turn the North-South route into the most competitive corridor in Eurasia," he emphasized.

The intergovernmental agreement on the creation of the International North-South multimodal transport corridor was signed by Russia, India, and Iran in 2000. The number of participating countries has since expanded to 14. The project aims to attract transit cargo flows from India, Iran, and Persian Gulf countries through Russian territory to Europe. Compared with the maritime route via the Suez Canal, the corridor is expected to reduce delivery times and costs by more than half due to the shorter route. At present, the project integrates several distinct transport systems of participating states.