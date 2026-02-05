Russia harvests third-largest grain crop in country's history of 142 mln tons in 2025

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. Russia harvested the third-largest grain crop in the country's history of around 142 mln tons in 2025, including over 93 mln tons of wheat, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev said.

"According to preliminary data, crop production increased by 9%. This was the main contributor to the positive production dynamics in agriculture. Plans for our main crops were fulfilled. In particular, taking into account harvests in new regions, we harvested the third-largest grain volume in history of approximately 142 mln tons, including over 93 mln tons of wheat," he said at a meeting on results of crop raising in 2025.

Russia’s grain harvests have been above 120 mln tons for seven consecutive years, despite unfavorable weather conditions, the official added. "These results confirm that the industry is increasing its level of technological development," he noted.

In 2024, Russia's grain harvest totaled nearly 130 mln tons. In 2023, the second-largest harvest in Russian history was obtained, amounting to around 143 mln tons, and roughly 147 mln tons including Donbass and Novorossiya.

In 2022, Russia set a new record for gross grain harvest, with a total of 157.676 mln tons harvested.