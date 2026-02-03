Telegram co-founder warns against mistaking France for free country

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. France is not a free country, Telegram co-founder Pavel Durov said, commenting on raids of the French offices of Elon Musk's social media platform X by Paris prosecutors, Europol and a cybercrime unit.

"Don’t be mistaken: this is not a free country," Durov pointed out in an X post.

According to him, France is the only country in the world that is prosecuting all social networks "that give people some degree of freedom." In this regard, Durov mentioned Telegram, X and TikTok.