Electricity supply in Murmansk Region fully restored — Russian Energy Ministry

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Electricity supply to consumers in the Murmansk Region has been restored after several power lines were damaged by adverse weather conditions, the Russian Energy Ministry reported.

"Thanks to the coordinated work of specialists from PJSC 'Rosseti North-West', the first stage of emergency restoration work has now been completed. The previously imposed restrictions have been removed," the message stated.

The Russian Energy Ministry continues to coordinate the work of electric power enterprises and regional authorities to ensure stable and uninterrupted power supply.

On January 23, five power line supports collapsed in the Murmansk Region, leading to widespread power outages in Murmansk and Severomorsk. Electricity consumption restrictions were introduced in the cities. The region's governor, Andrey Chibis, reported that after installing temporary supports, power engineers began supplying voltage to the restored line in trial mode. The investigative authorities of the Murmansk Region initiated a criminal case on negligence regarding the mass power outages.