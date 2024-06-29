Ukrainian military fires about 100 rounds at Russia’s Belgorod Region over past day

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army fired 96 rounds of munitions at Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region over the past 24 hours, leaving two civilians injured, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram.

"Eight attacks were carried out on the Gorkovsky, Chapayevsky, Bezymeno, Kozinka, Poroz, Zamostye, Kazachya Lisitsa and Spodaryushino settlements in the Graivoronsky Urban District, which involved nine drones and 51 munitions," he said, adding that 11 private houses and three cars had been damaged, as well as gas pipelines, power lines and a communication facility.

An industrial facility came under fire in the town of Graivoron; a drone attack caused a home to catch fire in the village of Zamostye. In the Belgorodsky District, an attack damaged an apartment building, 11 private houses, 13 cars and four household buildings, as well as an agricultural facility and an infrastructure site.

As many as 34 munitions were fired at settlements in the Krasnoyaruzhsky District. A man suffered injuries in the village of Prilesyse, while four private houses were damaged.

Two kamikaze drones attacked the city of Belgorod, leaving a man injured. One of the drones fell on the roof of a social facility building, causing damage.