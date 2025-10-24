Organizer, members of Jehovah's Witnesses group detained in Krasnoyarsk Region

KRASNOYARSK, October 24. /TASS/. The organizer and members of the Jehovah's Witnesses religious organization, which is banned in Russia (recognized as extremist and outlawed), have been detained in the Krasnoyarsk Region, the regional branch of the Russian Investigative Committee reported.

According to investigators, the organization's local cell consisted of at least 80 people.

"A criminal case has been opened in the Krasnoyarsk Region on the illegal activities of members of a banned religious organization. Local investigators have opened a criminal case against five residents aged 48 to 77. Depending on their involvement, they are accused of committing crimes under Article 282.2 of the Russian Criminal Code (Organization, Participation, and Involvement in the Activities of an Extremist Organization). <...> The organizer and two participants have been detained," the statement said.

According to investigators, between August 2017 and August 2018, an elderly resident of Uyar organized and carried out activities of a cell of the religious organization Jehovah's Witnesses, which was liquidated by a decision of the Russian Supreme Court in connection with extremist activities. "The suspect spread its ideology by practicing and disseminating its teachings. Using a personal computer, the suspect held meetings of adherents, collected reports, and dealt with financial matters. Other suspects actively participated in studying extremist materials, made donations, and conducted door-to-door outreach," the Investigative Committee explained.