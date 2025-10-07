Afghan soil must not be used to threaten neighbors — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Terrorism must be eradicated in Afghanistan so that its territory should not be used to threaten the security of neighboring countries and countries outside the region, the Russian Foreign Ministry said following the seventh round Moscow consultations on Afghanistan.

"The parties called for strengthening counter-terrorism cooperation at both the bilateral and multilateral levels. They emphasized that Afghanistan must be supported in taking comprehensive measures aimed at eliminating terrorism and its rapid eradication, so that Afghan soil should not be used to threaten the security of neighboring countries and countries outside the region," the statement reads. "The parties particularly noted that terrorism poses a serious threat to the security of Afghanistan, the region, and the entire world."

The Foreign Ministry reported that the participants reaffirmed their support for Afghanistan's emergence as an independent and peaceful state, free of terrorism and narcotics.

"They expressed their readiness to assist Kabul in strengthening regional security. Also, they emphasized the need for international humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, which should not be politicized," the Foreign Ministry stated.