Israeli military fires loitering munitions towards base of pro-Iranian groups in Syria

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. The armed forces of Israel have fired loitering munitions towards facilities of pro-Iranian groups in Syria’s Latakia province, the deputy head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian Defense Ministry), Capt. 1st Rank Oleg Ignasyuk said.

"From 00:17 a.m. to 00:27 a.m. on July 9 [9:17 p.m. to 9:27 p.m. on July 8 GMT], the armed forces of Israel <…> performed a strike with two loitering munitions, targeting facilities of pro-Iranian groups near the city of Baniyas in the province of Latakia. Minor damage was inflicted as a result," he said.

The strike was coming from the Mediterranean Sea, the Russian official added.