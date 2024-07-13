Russian air defenses down four drones over three regions last night

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Last night, Russian air defenses downed or intercepted four drones over the Belgorod, Kursk and Rostov regions, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Russian air defense forces on duty intercepted or destroyed two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the Rostov Region, one more UAV over the Belgorod Region and another one over the Kursk Region last night, thwarting an attempt by the Kiev regime to conduct a terrorist attack on Russian soil using UAVs," the ministry said.

In southern Russia’s Rostov Region, a drone attack has caused an oil depot to catch fire, Governor Vasily Golubev said earlier on Saturday. "An oil depot in the Tsimlyansky District caught fire at about 4:00 a.m. (1:00 a.m. GMT - TASS) following a drone attack. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties," he wrote on Telegram.