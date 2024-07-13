Artillery crews of Russia’s Battlegroup West destroy Ukrainian ammunition depot

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Msta-S howitzer crews of Russia’s Battlegroup West have destroyed a Ukrainian ammunition depot located among civilian buildings on the outskirts of a settlement, a Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Msta-S howitzer crews of the Battlegroup West’s combined arms army prevented the delivery of various weapons to Ukrainian positions by wiping out an ammunition depot in the of the special military operation," the statement reads.

According to the Defense Ministry, a drone team helped spot Ukrainian troops moving among civilian buildings. After receiving the coordinates of the targets and reconnaissance data, a Msta-S 152 mm howitzer unit carried out a powerful strike, firing high-explosive munitions from a distance of 13 kilometers.