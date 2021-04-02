Development of Russia’s new-generation ICBM to begin in 2023-2024 — source

MOSCOW, April 2. /TASS/. Development of Russia’s new-generation intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), Kedr, will begin at the turn of 2023-2024, a defense industry source has told TASS.

"Research work on Kedr has been financed under the current state arms procurement program, which is in effect until 2027. Technological development will begin in 2023-2024," he said.

According to the source, solid-fuel Kedr ICBMs are to replace Yars systems at the turn of 2030. Just like their predecessor, the new system will have mobile and silo-based modifications, he added.

At the time of the publication, TASS has been unable to obtain an official comment from the Moscow Institute of Thermal Technology, which had developed Topol, Topol-M and Yars strategic missile systems currently in service with the Russian armed forces.

A source in the space industry told TASS on March 1 that Russian defense companies had launched engineering drafting work on the new-generation Kedr intercontinental ballistic missile system.