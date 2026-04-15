Future UN chief must strictly adhere to charter principles — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Whoever is appointed UN secretary-general next must strictly adhere to the principles of the organization’s charter and counter Western dominance within the Secretariat, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry noted that on April 15, Director of the International Organizations Department Kirill Logvinov held a briefing for representatives of the embassies of BRICS member states and partner countries on the upcoming election of the UN chief.

"Logvinov outlined the criteria that the Russian side sets for candidates for the post of the world organization’s chief. He particularly emphasized the importance of the future secretary-general strictly adhering to the principles of the United Nations Charter in their entirety and interrelation, maintaining impartiality, promoting a unifying agenda, and countering Western dominance in the Secretariat. Otherwise, a full restoration of the world organization’s functionality and prestige will be impossible," the Foreign Ministry stressed.