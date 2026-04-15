Russia’s Arkhangel project unveils Slonenok target monitoring, search, engagement system

SIMFEROPOL, April 15. /TASS/. The all-Russian Arkhangel drone pilot training project has unveiled the Slonenok system for monitoring the skies and searching for and engaging enemy targets, Mikhail Filippov, the project’s founder and CEO, told TASS.

The new system is a collaboration between the Arkhangel interceptor drones and the Slonenok system, which can monitor the skies within a 15-kilometer radius, detect aerial targets via radar, acquire targets via video search, and dispatch Arkhangel interceptor drones to engage them.

"The vehicle can carry 17 interceptors. Targeting is provided by artificial intelligence. The drone operator’s task is simply to switch it on at the right moment. The system, developed jointly with colleagues from St. Petersburg, can replace several mobile operating groups," Filippov said.