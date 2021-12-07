Russian cabinet considering Rosneft gas supplies to Europe, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. Russia’s government is considering the issue of the possibility of Rosneft’s pipeline gas supplies to Europe, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"Indeed, the issue is under consideration at the government," Peskov said, adding that "it is a work assignment," and that he cannot say anything about the terms defined in the president’s assignments on that matter.

Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov told TASS earlier that the decision on granting the right to export 10 bln cubic meters of gas through concluding an agent agreement with Gazprom to Rosneft had not been taken, adding that the ministry itself welcomed the idea.

According to the Russian legislation, only Gazprom has the right to export pipeline gas. Earlier, Rosneft together with Novatek managed to get the monopoly on export of liquified natural gas lifted, though the monopoly on export of pipeline gas still exists.

In June 2017 Rosneft and BP signed an agreement on cooperation in the gas sector, under which Rosneft and BP Gas Marketing Limited (BP subsidiary) plan to enter into an agreement on sale and purchase of gas produced by Rosneft to ensure additional deliveries of the Russian gas to European markets. The CEO of BP Bob Dudley then told TASS that the company would be ready to purchase gas from Rosneft after necessary permission was obtained from the Russian authorities.