Two Russian military bases created in Arctic region — minister

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Two Russian military bases have been created in the Arctic region, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said at the ministry’s enlarged board meeting on Tuesday.

"Construction of two military bases has been completed, and missile defense units and coast guard missile systems have been deployed on Arctic islands, archipelagos and in remote coastal regions," he said.

According to the minister, reconstruction of five airfields for all types of aircraft is nearing completion as well.

"This complex of measures allows us to reliably shield Russia’s arctic borders from aggressive military activities of foreign states," Shoigu said.