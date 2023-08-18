Field church on the wheels unveiled at Army-2023 Forum

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 18. /TASS/. The first field church on the UAZ motor vehicle base equipped for army chaplains is presented at the Army-2023 Forum, being a compact, an inexpensive and an optimal solution at the moment, chairman of the section of interaction with armed forces and law enforcement agencies of the Moscow Eparchy of the Russian Orthodox Church Protopriest Alexander Dobrodeev told TASS.

"The UAZ is our cheapest and having good cross-country performance vehicle, easily maintained and having a very good lifetime. There is a place where a priest, an altar warden and a driver can sleep, where one can rest, where a table is available. The church itself has a very convenient layout and is inserted there. All the attributes of the temple are met: the table - a vehicle has a rear drop side, the altar; everything is very compact and conforming to current realities," Dobrodeev said.

The new temple will be used for divine services, sacraments and talks with the servicemen, the protopriest said.

The Army-2023 International Military-Technical Forum is taking place at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center, the Alabino shooting range and the Kubinka airfield on August 14-20. The event is being organized by the Russian Defense Ministry. TASS serves as its strategic media partner.