Russian forces advance in downtown Chasov Yar, expert says

LUGANSK, May 1. /TASS/. Russian forces have made serious advances in the central part of the city of Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the past few days, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"As for Chasov Yar, our forces have made serious achievements in the city center in the past few days. They seized buildings on Gorky Street and are now advancing to the southwest of the city center," he specified.

Marochko added that some pockets of Ukrainian resistance remained in the city. "Ukrainian militants have a major stronghold that has yet to be captured but our troops are working to outflank and surround it. I think the stronghold will be seized soon, which will make it possible for our troops to exploit the success," the military expert stressed.