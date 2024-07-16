Three settlements in Belgorod Region attacked by Ukrainian troops

BELGOROD, July 16. /TASS/. Three settlements in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region came under shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops, no one was hurt, the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said.

"Three settlements in the Belgorod Region were attacked by Ukrainian troops. According to preliminary data, no one was hurt. Two building of an agricultural company in the village of Yasnye Zori were damaged," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Apart from that, in his words, two single-family houses were damaged in the village of Novopetrovka and an office building of an agricultural company was damaged in a drone attack near the city of Shebekino.