UNITED NATIONS, September 23. /TASS/. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres commended the diplomatic effort paid by the United States to resolve the conflict in Ukraine peacefully.

"I commend recent diplomatic efforts by the United States and others," he said, speaking about the Ukrainian conflict during the General Debate of the UN General Assembly’s 80th session.

Guterres urged to work "for a full ceasefire and a just lasting peace in accordance with the charter UN resolutions and international law."

Earlier, Russian Presidential Press-Secretary Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow remains open to resolving the Ukrainian crisis through talks. In his words, Russia is "counting on the United States and President Trump personally to make efforts to help in this matter."