China able to respond to 2026 global trade challenges — ministry

BEIJING, January 26. /TASS/. Chinese authorities will counter intensified challenges in the international trade turnover sphere through the bunch of deliberated measures, foreign trade department director with the China’s Ministry of Commerce Wang Zhihua said.

"Concerning prospects for 2026, as you have properly noted, China indeed faces deep and complex changes in the environment," he said at a press conferences. "Strategic opportunities coexist with risks and challenges; uncertainty and the number of unpredictable factors are growing," Wang noted.

The Chinese economy boasts "solid basis, numerous advantages, high resilience and vast potential" and the country still has "plenty of favorable conditions to develop foreign trade," the department director said. "We will strengthen strategic instruments in the first instance. A package of countermeasures has been prepared - we will provide foreign trade companies with sophisticated services, help them to reduce costs and increase efficiency," the official said. "Owing to coordinated efforts of central and local governmental authorities we will timely explore and roll out new measures and innovative support methods," he added.

The ministry will continue facilitation diversification of access of national companies to markets of other countries, including on account of large international exhibitions, Wang said. The official highlighted the important role of digitalization that should "fully cover chains of supplies." Beijing will continue implementing advanced technologies in the trade sphere, increase the role of cross-border e-commerce zones and form industry clusters for this purpose, which will promote its successful development, and will also boost exports of eco-friendly products, the official stressed.

The role of trade in services is important, the department director said. The Ministry of Commerce will continue proactively contributing to expansion of this economic sector, he added.

According to the China’s Main Customs Administration, Chinese trade with other countries gained 3.2% annually in 2025 to record high $6.35 trillion. Chinese exports added 5.5% annually to $3.77 trillion in the reporting period. Imports stayed flat on an annualized basis at $2.58 trillion. The positive balance of China surged by 18.9% year on year to $1.18 trillion.