Bank of Russia sells yuan worth $229.6 mln with January 21 settlement

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia sold yuan on the domestic market with settlement on January 21, 2026, totaling 17.4 bln rubles ($229.6 mln), according to data published on the regulator’s website.

The volume of foreign currency sales on the domestic market with settlement on January 20, 2026, also amounted to 17.4 bln rubles ($229.6 mln).

The Bank of Russia conducts purchases and sales of foreign currency on the domestic market in the currency section of the Moscow Exchange, using the "yuan-ruble" trading instrument.