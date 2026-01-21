IEA raises its forecast for global oil demand growth in 2026

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Global oil demand will increase by 932,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 2026, according to a report from the International Energy Agency (IEA).

In December, the agency forecast demand growth of 863,000 bpd in 2026, 93,000 bpd higher than the November forecast of 770,000 bpd.

According to the agency, global oil demand in 2025 will amount to 104.048 million bpd (in December, the figure was forecast at 103.923 million bpd).

In 2026, global demand is expected to reach 104.981 million bpd.