Russia’s United Engine Corp presents latest drone engines at Abu Dhabi exhibition

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Russia’s United Engine Corporation (UEC, part of the Rostec State Corporation) is presenting small-sized engines and the latest technologies for advanced unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) at the UMEX 2026 exhibition in Abu Dhabi, the UEC press service reported.

"The United Engine Corporation, a subsidiary of the Rostec State Corporation, has put on display small-sized engines and the latest technologies at the UMEX 2026 international specialized unmanned systems exhibition - hybrid power plant, generation system, and high-power battery array demonstrators. These can be used in advanced aircraft," the UEC said.

UEC-Klimov Director for prospective engines and Chief Designer Mikhail Shemet said that the company has completed five-year research and development work and come out with a 500-kW hybrid power plant demonstrator. "With the development of heavy drones, we are witnessing rapid growth in hybrid and electric technologies, and the presented developments will be a fresh solution for advanced UAVs. We are already seeing strong interest from Russian and international unmanned vehicle developers in the hybrid power plant, generation system, and battery array," Shemet emphasized.

The UEC exhibits include a 500-kW hybrid power plant demonstrator, which represents Russia’s unique technology. The demonstrator is based on the VK-650V helicopter engine.

The company also displays a high-power 25-kW battery module, which is used in advanced hybrid and electric power plants for various types of aircraft. Its advantages include an immersion liquid cooling system. Its uniqueness, according to UEC representatives, lies in its long-lasting discharge at peak power, fast charging, and extended service life.

The exhibit also features UEC’s small-size turbojet engines in the 40 to 150 kgf thrust class, which boast high fuel efficiency, a simple-to-use lubrication system, and low weight compared to similar engines.