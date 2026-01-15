Purchases of Russian pipeline gas, LNG by EU down 6% in January-November 2025

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. The European Union (EU) purchased Russian pipeline gas for 5.4 bln euros in January-November 2025, and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for 6.8 bln euros, according to Eurostat data and TASS calculations. The EU's total purchases of Russian gas decreased by 6.1% in the reporting period to 12.2 bln euros.

In total, the European Union purchased approximately 12.2 bln euros worth of gas from Russia from January to November 2025, which is a 6.1% decrease compared to the same period in 2024. LNG purchases from Russia during this period totaled 6.8 bln euros compared to 6.3 bln euros the previous year. The EU paid 5.4 bln euros for pipeline gas from Russia compared to 6.7 bln euros in 2024.

In November 2025, EU countries paid 337 mln euros for LNG from Russia, which is the lowest since August 2023. The main importers were France (219 mln euros), Spain (61 mln euros), and the Netherlands (30 mln euros). Belgium reduced its LNG purchases from Russia to a one-year low of 27 mln euros.

The share of Russian LNG in total EU liquefied natural gas imports in November was 11.9%. The US led with a 52% share.

The EU also imported 415 mln euros worth of Russian pipeline gas. The TurkStream gas pipeline currently remains the only active route for Russian pipeline gas supplies to Europe.

The share of pipeline gas from Russia in the value of EU pipeline gas imports totaled 15.6%. Algeria ranked first with 27.1%, followed by Norway (24%), while Azerbaijan ranked fourth with 12.7%.

In October 2025, a phased ban on all purchases of Russian gas by the EU from January 1, 2028 was approved. The decision applies to both pipeline and liquefied natural gas. The conclusion of new gas contracts will be prohibited from January 1, 2026, short-term contracts must be completed by June 17, 2026, and the implementation of long-term contracts may continue until January 1, 2028.

The EU also included in the 19th sanctions package a complete ban on LNG imports under short-term contracts from April 25, 2026, and under long-term contracts from January 1, 2027. The purchase, import, or transfer, directly or indirectly, of LNG produced or exported from Russia is prohibited.