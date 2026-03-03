Silver price down by over 6% — Comex data

MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. The price of silver futures contracts for May 2026 delivery on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) has fallen by more than 6%, according to trading data.

As of 9:29 a.m. Moscow time (6:29 a.m. GMT), the silver price was down by 2.81% at $86.36 per troy ounce. By 9:38 a.m. Moscow time (6:38 a.m. GMT), the price of silver had extended losses to 6.58% as it traded at $83.005 per troy ounce.

Meanwhile the price of gold futures contracts for April 2026 delivery was up by 0.08% at $5,316 per troy ounce.