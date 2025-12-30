Inter RAO shareholders elected Board of Directors

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. The shareholders meeting of Russian energy company Inter RAO approved its Board of Directors by 2028, according to notification on the information disclosure website.

The Board of Directors consists of eleven individuals. Among them are Inter RAO CEO Sergey Dregval, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin, Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugaev, First Deputy CEO of Rosseti Andrey Murov, System Operator company CEO Fyodor Opadchiy, Norilsk Nickel Board Chairman Andrey Bugrov, Chairman of Market Council Association’s Management Board Maxim Bystrov, Rosatom Executive Board Member Alexander Lokshin, Deputy Director for Research of the Primakov National Research Institute Vladimir Milovidov, CEO of Leader company Anatoly Gavrilenko and Deputy Department Head of Gazprom Denis Fyodorov.