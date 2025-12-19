Trade turnover between Russia, China reach about $250 bln — Putin

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. The trade turnover between Russia and China reaches about $250 mln President Vladimir Putin said during the combined Direct Line Q&A session and year-end press conference headlined "Results of the Year."

"We have already indicated these figures. Chinese and Russian statistics have slight differences but the unconditional figure for the turnover is about $240-250 bln. Yes, this is smaller than the European Union countries taken together, but as regards cooperation measured between countries, Russia ranks first among the European countries," Putin said.

"Globally, certainly, there is the very large turnover of the US with China, with Japan, with South Korea, but Russia is in the first place in Europe," the head of state added.