Russia ranks fourth globally by purchasing power parity — Putin

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Despite the decline in economic growth due to inflation control measures, Russia ranks fourth across the globe by the purchasing power parity, President Vladimir Putin said during the combined Direct Line Q&A session and year-end press conference headlined "Results of the Year."

"Russia is still, although we have economic growth rates dropped to 1% during inflation control measures, still holds the fourth position globally by the purchasing power parity," Putin noted.

The three leaders of the world by the purchasing power parity are the United States, China and India, the Russian leader said. Russia is followed by Japan, Germany, and the United Kingdom.