Russia gradually reaching OPEC+ quotas — Novak

ASHGABAT, December 12. /TASS/. Russia increased oil production in November on the monthly basis and is gradually achieving OPEC+ quotas, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"We have [oil production] growing; we also have the incremental growth in November against October. In other words, we are gradually reaching the quotas. We compensated our surplus performance before, now we are gradually achieving the volumes stipulated by quotas," Novak said.

OPEC said earlier in its report that Russia increased oil production by 10,000 barrels daily to 9.367 mln barrels per day in November 2025. Country’s oil production is currently limited by the OPEC+ quota.