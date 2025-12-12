Russia plans to boost oil production, deputy PM says

ASHGABAT, December 12. /TASS/. Russia plans to continue scaling up oil production in line with OPEC+ quotas but the industry needs extra investments, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"Companies are increasing production, working; this is not a challenging process because production was declining for a long time. Therefore, [such growth] now will require extra investments. Accordingly, the companies are increasing their production in compliance with stipulated quotas," Novak said.

OPEC said earlier in its report that Russia increased oil production by 10,000 barrels daily to 9.367 mln barrels per day in November 2025.