Gazprom sets new record for daily gas supplies to China via Power of Siberia

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Gazprom has set another new record for daily gas supplies to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline, the holding company announced.

"On December 2, Gazprom set a new all-time high for daily gas supplies to China via the Power of Siberia gas pipeline," the statement says.

This is the eleventh record since gas pipeline supplies reached their maximum contractual level on December 1, 2024.

Gazprom launched the Power of Siberia gas pipeline to China at its maximum design capacity of 38 billion cubic meters of gas per year on December 1, 2024.

Supplies via Power of Siberia totaled 4.1 billion cubic meters in 2020, 10.39 billion cubic meters in 2021, 15.4 billion cubic meters in 2022, 22.73 billion cubic meters in 2023, and 31.12 billion cubic meters in 2024.

In the first nine months of 2025, Gazprom increased supplies via Power of Siberia by more than 27%. Gazprom will supply over 38 billion cubic meters of gas to China via pipeline by the end of this year, the company CEO Alexey Miller said earlier.

The Power of Siberia is the largest gas transportation system in eastern Russia, with an export capacity of 38 billion cubic meters per year. The first pipeline deliveries of Russian gas to China via the eastern route began in December 2019 under a 30-year contract signed between Gazprom and China's CNPC in 2014. The total supply volume over the entire period will exceed 1 trillion cubic meters of gas, with the contract value at $400 billion.

Following Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to China, Russia and China signed documents for the supply of a total of 106 billion cubic meters of gas per year. During the visit, a memorandum was signed on the construction of the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline with a capacity of 50 billion cubic meters. A decision was made to increase supplies to 44 billion cubic meters of gas per year from the projected 38 billion cubic meters for the Power of Siberia pipeline. The parties also decided to increase supplies by 2 billion cubic meters for the Far Eastern corridor under construction, from 10 to 12 billion cubic meters per year.