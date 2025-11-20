Russia honors Euro 37.2 mln Eurobond coupon payment — Finance Ministry

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. The Russian Finance Ministry honored a Eurobond coupon payment obligation in the amount of 3.5 bln rubles (Euro 37.2 mln) for bonds mature in 2027 and 2032, the ministry said on its website.

"Money to pay the coupon yield on bonds of external bond loans of the Russian Federation mature in 2027 and 2032 totaling 3.5 bln rubles (the equivalent of Euro 37.2 mln) was received by the Eurobonds payment agent (National Settlement Depository)," the ministry said.

Payments were made in accordance with the decree of the President of the Russian Federation on the temporary procedure of honoring state debt liabilities of the country to residents and foreign creditors, with their par value expressed in foreign currencies.