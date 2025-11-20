Russian bottler shipped first batch of drinking water to India

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. The Aqua Holding Company has shipped the first bottled drinking water batch to India, the press service of the Russian bottler told TASS.

"The Aqua Holding Company shipped the first batch of drinking water to India. The company developed the new Gorji Vita brand for the Indian market - mountain natural still water, meeting preferences of local consumers," the company said.

The cargo will be delivered to India by sea via the port of Novorossiysk. "Dozens of thousands of bottles of environmentally pure water will be available for purchases in the Indian market as early as by the end of this year," the company added.