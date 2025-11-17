Russian industry ministry not expecting disruption of silicon supplies to domestic market

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade does not expect interruptions in silicon supplies to the domestic market in view of the suspension of operations of JSC Kremny’s plant, the ministry’s press service told TASS.

Plant suspension was conditioned "by the need of optimizing the production capacity in conditions of the evolved price situation and concentration of resources on more marginal stages, including the ones oriented at export markets," the ministry said.

"The Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade does not expect interruptions in silicon supplies in the domestic market in connection with indicated developments," the ministry noted.

JSC Kremniy, a Rusal company, will have to suspend production from January 1, 2026. The decision was made due to global overproduction of silicon and growth of its imports at dumping prices in Russia, the company’s press service told TASS earlier.

Rusal plants are the only producers of refined silicon in Russia.