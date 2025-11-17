Incremental growth of oil reserves in Russia to be 510 mln tons at the least

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Incremental growth of oil reserves in Russia this year will total at least 510 mln metric tons and more than 635 bln cubic meters for natural gas, General Director of the Russian Research Geological Petroleum Institute Pavel Melnikov said at the 11th Russian Forum of Subsurface Users.

"We also plan in this year of 2025 to have the incremental increase of at least 510 mln tons for oil and 635 bln cubic meters for gas. Greenfields are certainly being discovered, very small ones," he noted.

More than twenty-six new fields of hydrocarbons were discovered in Russia this year. Among the largest ones registered in 2025 are the Mezeninskoye Field with 49.7 bln cubic meters of gas and Erkutayakhskoye Field with 11.6 mln metric tons of oil.