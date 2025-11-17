Russian stock indices in the red on Monday — market data

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Russian stock indices ended the trading session on Monday with downward dynamics, according to market data.

The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index plunged by 0.6% to 2,510.64 points. The dollar-denominated RTS Index dropped by 0.6% to 974.86 points. The yuan declined a little to 11.37 rubles.

"The MOEX Russia Index was traded in the red slightly above 2,500 points at the week start. Investors continue to be concerned of geopolitical uncertainty, the threat of secondary US sanctions against Russian trade partners, and the fate of Lukoil’s overseas assets, whose stocks lost more than 3% today. The ruble rate and the oil prices had no material changes," Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World said.

The MOEX Russia is expected to be within 2,500-2,580 points tomorrow, BCS Investment World said. Freedom Finance Global forecasts the range of 2,500-2,600 points for the index.