Iraqi PM discuss Lukoil operations amid new US sanctions with company founder

CAIRO, November 17. /TASS/. Prime Minister of Iraq Mohammed al-Sudani had a meeting with founder of Russian oil producer Lukoil Vagit Alekperov, the press service of the Iraqi prime minister’s office said.

The meeting was dedicated to "searching for solutions and mechanisms of keeping stable oil production amid sanctions introduced in respect of the company by the US Department of the Treasury," the press service said. The Iraqi side is interested in "keeping the steady production level" and stabilization of global oil markets, it added.

On October 22, the US Department of the Treasury included Rosneft, Lukoil and 34 subsidiaries of these companies into a new package of US sanctions.