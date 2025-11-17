{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russia has orders for space engines from foreign buyers — first deputy PM

Denis Manturov added that Russia is currently at the active phase of developing launch vehicles and engines in different modifications for the multiple use

DUBAI, November 17. /TASS/. Russia has orders from foreign buyers for production of space engines, First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov told reporters on the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow 2025.

"The space segment is also present here and foreign customers take interest in it, including satellite constellations, broadband Internet constellations, Earth remote sensing satellites, and our traditional advantage in space engine production sphere in particular. These are RD-171, RD-181 and RD-180 - engines supplied overseas and with orders for the future present in respect of them," Manturov said.

Russia is currently at the active phase of developing launch vehicles and engines in different modifications for the multiple use, he noted. "We assume this segment will evolve; we will not merely return but will move quicker to capture our global niche in this market," Manturov added.

