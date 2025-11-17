Russia's UEC to showcase its latest 177C aircraft engine in Dubai — corporation head

DUBAI, November 17. /TASS/. The United Engine Corporation (UEC, part of Rostec) will demonstrate the fifth-generation 177C engine for operational-tactical aviation for the first time in Dubai, UEC CEO Alexander Grachev told TASS.

"At this year's Dubai Airshow, Rostec State Corporation’s enterprises are presenting a whole range of cutting-edge aviation developments in the unified Russian exhibit, including several world premieres. The United Engine Corporation has also brought modern developments. This year, we will showcase for the first time in Dubai the 177S engine for operational-tactical aviation, the VK-650V for light helicopters, the SM-100 for trainer aircraft, and small-size engines for UAVs. These and other UEC aircraft gas turbine engines are in demand on the international market," he said at the Dubai Airshow 2025 international aerospace exhibition.

Over its long history, the corporation's enterprises have created and supplied over 30,000 engines to more than 100 countries, the head of the corporation said. Aircraft and helicopter propulsion systems with various power currently included in the UEC's product line have been created using advanced technologies and materials, which contributes to improving the performance of existing and future aircraft platforms, he said, adding that this opens up new horizons for joint projects with partners in the Middle East.