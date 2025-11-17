Russia to be negative to US bill on sanctions against its partners — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Russia would extremely negatively perceive the approval of the bill pushed forward in Congress on sanctions against countries cooperating with Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"He [US President Donald Trump] was asked whether he supports the bill being considered. He said that yes," Peskov noted. "We will look at how this bill progresses and we will consider the details to be mentioned there. Certainly, our attitude towards it would be extremely negative," the Kremlin Spokesman said.

Trump said earlier that he is satisfied with the bill providing for sanctions against countries cooperating with Russia and assumed that Iran might be added to this list. According to the US leader, he made the proposal to add restrictions against Iran into that bill.

The mentioned bill was presented in early April by a partisan group of Senate members. The initiative stipulates in particular secondary sanctions against Russian trade partners. The proposal of senators indicated import duties of 500% on US imports from countries buying oil, gas, uranium and other goods from Russia.