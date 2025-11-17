Russia-UAE trade turnover may exceed $10 billion in 2025 — first deputy PM

DUBAI, November 17. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) may exceed $10 billion in 2025, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov told journalists on the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow 2025 international aerospace exhibition.

By 2030, the volume of mutual trade is expected to double.

"We see a growth trend this year. I think we will cross the $10 billion benchmark and return to 2023 levels. And there are ambitious plans to nearly double this volume by 2030," Manturov said.

According to him, traditional areas of cooperation between the two countries include precious metals and stones. "This also covers supplies of machinery and equipment, including food products, as well as counter-trade arrangements - such as engineering and chemical products," the Russian first deputy prime minister added.

The Russia-UAE trade turnover at the end of 2024 stood at approximately $10 billion, Manturov said earlier.