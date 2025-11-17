Arkhangelsk plans to use two unmanned surface vessels in coming year

ARKHANGELSK, November 17. /TASS/. The Arkhangelsk Region will use two Breeze unmanned boats in 2026 to deliver goods to hard-to-reach Arctic areas, Russia's Ministry of Transport said in a release after a meeting between Minister Andrey Nikitin and the region's governor Alexander Tsybulsky.

"This year, in July, the Breeze unmanned surface boat made a test voyage covering independently about 280 km between Arkhangelsk and the Solovki Islands. For our northern region, a project of the kind is another opportunity to deliver goods to hard-to-reach Arctic areas, including food for people in remote settlements. The plan is to put into operation two boats in 2026 already," the release reads.

The Breeze unmanned surface boat is a small vessel with a diesel engine made in Yaroslavl. The vessel is equipped with many Russian-made radio-electronic communication systems to manage it in different modes. The Breeze has an automatic identification system, manual and automatic control systems. It can deliver up to 500 kg of cargo over considerable distances.