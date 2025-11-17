Spitsbergen scientific center opens up new cooperation opportunities — governor

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. The international scientific and educational center, due on the Spitsbergen archipelago, opens up new opportunities for cooperation and joint effort, said press service of Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev, referring to Chairman of the State Council Commission on the Northern Sea Route and the Arctic, and the Murmansk Region's Governor Andrey Chibis.

"The Murmansk Region is Russia's outpost in the Arctic, and we fully support the initiative to create an international scientific and educational center in Spitsbergen. <...> The center opens up new opportunities for cooperation and joint effort. We will provide all necessary support to have the center work successfully and we will ensure cooperation with our Murmansk Arctic University," the governor said after a meeting of the government's commission on Russia's presence in the Spitsbergen Archipelago.

According to the governor, the Murmansk Region has a reliable scientific base featuring the Kola Scientific Center of the Russian Academy of Sciences, the Murmansk Marine Biological Institute and other leading institutions, and their experience may be useful. "Additionally, the Murmansk Arctic University will have a world-class campus, focused on training specialists for the Arctic and the Northern Sea Route," he added.

Earlier, Minister for Development of the Far East and Arctic Alexey Chekunkov announced plans to create an international scientific and educational center in Spitsbergen with the participation of scientists from friendly countries.

Repair facility

During the meeting, the governor suggested creating in Spitsbergen a base to serve the Russian fishing fleet. "The waters around Spitsbergen are economically important for the Russian fishing and specifically for Murmansk companies. The base will service vessels, will support the industry and ensure the stable work of fishermen," he posted on Telegram.

About Russia in Spitsbergen

Russia has been operating on Spitsbergen for more than 90 years. The Arktikugol State Trust was founded in 1931. It produces 120,000 tons of coal per year. The company owns the territory of 251 square kilometers.